CA
28/04/2021 13:30 retail trade
29/04/2021 13:30 payroll employment, earnings & hours
30/04/2021 13:30 industrial product & raw materials price indexes
30/04/2021 13:30 GDP
CH
30/04/2021 07:30 retail sales
30/04/2021 08:00 KOF economic barometer
CN
27/04/2021 04:00 industrial profit
30/04/2021 03:30 CFLP manufacturing PMI
30/04/2021 03:30 CFLP non-manufacturing PMI
30/04/2021 04:15 manufacturing PMI
DE
28/04/2021 07:00 GfK consumer climate survey
29/04/2021 08:55 labour market statistics (incl unemployment)
29/04/2021 13:00 provisional CPI
30/04/2021 09:00 GDP - 1st release
ES
29/04/2021 08:00 flash estimate CPI
29/04/2021 23:00 budget deficit
30/04/2021 08:00 retail sales
30/04/2021 08:00 preliminary GDP
EU
29/04/2021 07:00 new commercial vehicle registrations
29/04/2021 09:00 monetary developments in the euro area
29/04/2021 10:00 business & consumer surveys
30/04/2021 10:00 unemployment
30/04/2021 10:00 preliminary flash estimate GDP
30/04/2021 10:00 flash estimate euro area inflation
FR
27/04/2021 11:00 claimant count
28/04/2021 07:45 consumer confidence survey
30/04/2021 06:30 GDP - first estimate
30/04/2021 07:45 PPI
30/04/2021 07:45 provisional CPI
IE
28/04/2021 11:00 retail sales index
IT
27/04/2021 09:00 consumer confidence survey
27/04/2021 09:00 business confidence survey
27/04/2021 10:00 foreign trade non-EU
29/04/2021 10:00 PPI
30/04/2021 08:00 unemployment
30/04/2021 09:00 GDP preliminary estimate
30/04/2021 10:00 provisional CPI
JP
28/04/2021 00:50 preliminary retail sales
28/04/2021 00:50 provisional trade statistics
30/04/2021 00:30 labour force survey
30/04/2021 00:50 preliminary industrial production
30/04/2021 01:30 manufacturing PMI
30/04/2021 06:00 consumer confidence Survey
30/04/2021 06:00 construction orders
UK
27/04/2021 11:00 CBI distributive trades survey
28/04/2021 00:01 shop price index
29/04/2021 00:01 SMMT manufacturing figures
30/04/2021 07:00 Nationwide house price index
US
27/04/2021 13:55 Johnson Redbook retail sales index
27/04/2021 14:00 monthly house price index
27/04/2021 15:00 consumer confidence index
27/04/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
28/04/2021 13:30 advance international trade in goods
28/04/2021 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
28/04/2021 19:00 Federal Reserve interest rate decision
29/04/2021 13:30 initial jobless claims
29/04/2021 13:30 advance estimate GDP
30/04/2021 13:30 personal income & outlays
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com