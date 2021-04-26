StockMarketWire.com - Drugmakers AstraZeneca and MSD said their drug to treat neurofibromatosis type I had been recommended for approval in the EU.
Neurofibromatosis type I is a genetic disorder of the nervous system that causes tumoUrs to grow on nerves.
The recommendation for approval was based on trial of selumetinib that demonstrated an objective response rate of 66% in paediatric patients with neurofibromatosis type 1 inoperable plexiform neurofibromas.
Safety and efficacy data from the trial with longer follow up would be provided to the The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use as a condition of the recommendation for approval, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
