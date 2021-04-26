StockMarketWire.com - Specialist lender Orchard Funding Group said it had completed a new banking facility with National Westminster Bank.
The facility would provide finance to the group for all its core historic lending and its lending in new markets such as static caravans.
The total amount of available banking facilities to the company was now £22 million, it said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: