StockMarketWire.com - Digital transformation consultancy The Panoply said annual trading was 'strong' and ahead of its recently upgraded expectations.
The Panoply said it expected to post adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the year through March of at least £6.9 million, an increase of about 79% year-on-year.
Alongside the impact of three acquisitions, the company said its results would show like-for-like organic revenue growth above the its stated objective of 10-15%.
'The group ends the year with £39 million backlog for the 2020 financial year and a strong pipeline that supports further organic growth in line with its stated objectives,' the Panoply said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: