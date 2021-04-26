StockMarketWire.com - Fashion retailer Superdry said it had appointed Peter Sjolander as its chairman.
He would assume the role on 29 April, at which time current chairman Peter Williams would stand down.
Sjolander was chief of executive between 2007 and 2015 of fashion brand Helly Hansen.
Superdry, which is in the midst of a turnaround, said Sjolander had 'delivered a step change' at Helly Hansen, 'driving its transition from being a business focused on its local Scandinavian markets to a globally recognised brand'
Sjolander had more recently held a number of senior advisory and non-executive roles, including working with private equity funds.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
