StockMarketWire.com - Africa-focused power company Tlou Energy said project finance discussions were at an advanced stage to fund infrastructure associated with its Lesedi project in Botswana.
The company was seeking project finance to build infrastructure to connect Lesedi to the existing electricity grid in Botswana.
The infrastructure included transmission lines, electrical substations as well as the installation of gas and solar generation assets.
'Project finance discussions are at an advanced stage with a very reputable Botswana-based entity,' Tlou Energy said.
'Due to confidentiality the company is unable to name the entity concerned at this time.'
'However, we can confirm that their investment committee and board have discussed the project financing and are favourably disposed to Tlou's proposal.'
'They are now proceeding with a third-party technical review of the project as part of their due diligence process. Once this report is assessed an investment decision can be made.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
