StockMarketWire.com - Data analytics company Ixico said it expected to report higher first-half revenue thanks to new business wins.
Revenues were expected to be £4.9 million for six months to 31 March 2021, up 8% from £4.6 million for same period last year.
The company won £9.4 million of contracts in the first half, up from £4.0 million last year.
The company said its the impact from its largest client's decision to stop dosing patients in their late-stage Huntington's disease trials removed £7.1 million from its order book through to 2024.
The revised protocol for these trials was estimate to generate revenue of £0.7 million for 2021 and £2.8 million for 2022, down from a previous estimate of £2.7 million and £5 million, respectively.
At 8:01am: [LON:IXI] IXICO plc share price was 0p at 100.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
