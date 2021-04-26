StockMarketWire.com - Venture capital firm Draper Esprit forecast a rise in annual net assets as its portfolio continued to grow.
For the year ended 31 March 2021, net asset value per share was expected to be not less than 728 pence, up from 555 pence last year.
The gross portfolio value was expected to be not less than £955 million, up from £703 million.
Realisations in the year ended 31 March 2021 of £206 million was ahead of £40 million seen last year.
The final results for the year ended 31 March 2021, were scheduled for release on 14 June 2021.
