StockMarketWire.com - Event solutions company Arena Events it had completed the acquisition of a 50% stake Aztec Shaffer.
Aztec Shaffer comprises two businesses, Aztec events & tents and Shaffer sports & events.
The acquisition would broaden the group's North America tenting presence operating from a new built operational facility in Houston, Texas, extending the group's US event furniture rental business operating from a warehouse and showroom facility based in downtown Houston, the fourth largest city in the US.
At 8:50am: [LON:ARE] Arena Events Group Plc Ord 1p share price was 0p at 8.34p
