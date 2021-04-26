StockMarketWire.com - Event solutions company Arena Events it had completed the acquisition of a 50% stake Aztec Shaffer.

Aztec Shaffer comprises two businesses, Aztec events & tents and Shaffer sports & events.

The acquisition would broaden the group's North America tenting presence operating from a new built operational facility in Houston, Texas, extending the group's US event furniture rental business operating from a warehouse and showroom facility based in downtown Houston, the fourth largest city in the US.






At 8:50am: [LON:ARE] Arena Events Group Plc Ord 1p share price was 0p at 8.34p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com