StockMarketWire.com - Investment company Worsley Investors said it had received the full rental due between January and April in respect of the Curno cinema lease to UCI Italia.
Worsley Investors had on 17 March said Covid-19-related restrictions in Europe had hit cinemas there, frustrating its ability to sell the Curno assets and cutting revenue flows from tenant UCI.
At 8:52am: [LON:WINV] share price was 0p at 27.1p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
