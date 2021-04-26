StockMarketWire.com - Computer vision group Seeing Machines said it had been appointed to deliver its driver and occupant monitoring system technology to an additional North America-based original equipment manufacturer.
The appointment was made by 'an additional global automotive tier-one supplier', the company said.
Mass production was scheduled from late 2022 with an initial lifetime award value of A$7 million.
'Seeing Machines continues to grow as an automotive leader in driver monitoring system technology, having now won contracts with a total of seven automotive tier-one customers for a growing number of programs across seven global carmakers,' it said.
At 9:02am: [LON:SEE] Seeing Machines Limited share price was 0p at 5.8p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
