StockMarketWire.com - Superyacht service and supply group GYG reported a fall in profit the pandemic impact on disrupted activity. The company did, however, make a positive start to the year.
For the year ended 31 December 2020, pre-tax profit fell by to €0.2 million from €0.8 million, while revenue decreased 7.7% to €58.9 million year-on-year.
Looking ahead, the company said it had made a 'positive' start to the year with Q1 2021 revenue 21% ahead of same period in 2020 with improved margin performance despite ongoing disruptions.
The current year order book increased 40.1% from 31 March 2020.
At 9:08am: [LON:GYG] GYG Plc share price was 0p at 69.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
