StockMarketWire.com - Diagnostics company Yourgene Health said it had secured more work in England for Covid-19 testing.
The company said it had been successful with its tenders under Public Health England's National Microbiology Framework for Lot 2 and Lot 3, having already secured work for Lot 1.
Lot 2 was a £1.5 billion framework to be satisfied over a period of two years by multiple successful bidders, with 69 companies appointed to that lot.
Similarly, Lot 3 was a £2.5 billion framework to be satisfied over two years, but with only nine suppliers appointed to that lot.
Yourgene would be able to offer its Clarigene SARS-CoV-2 PCR assay and associated Manchester-based clinical laboratory testing services under the framework agreement, as well as other testing services.
'Whilst the framework agreement is not exclusive to Yourgene, or a guarantee of orders, it does allow participating public health authorities across the UK to issue call-off contracts to procure goods and testing services from Yourgene, amongst other providers, going forward,' the company said.
