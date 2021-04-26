StockMarketWire.com - Liquid biopsy company Angle said it had completed patient enrolment for its ovarian cancer clinical verification study, with headline results expected in the fourth quarter of 2021.
The study would support the launch of an ovarian cancer test from Angle's clinical laboratories in the United States and the UK.
The study is designed to evaluate the use of Angle's Parsortix system for circulating tumour cell harvest and subsequent downstream analysis with Angle's HyCEAD multiplex RNA platform as a simple blood test to detect the presence of ovarian cancer in women with a pelvic mass prior to surgery.
At 9:20am: [LON:AGL] Angle PLC share price was 0p at 43.15p
