StockMarketWire.com - Clinical stage drug development company Evgen said had appointed Glen Clack, MD, FFPM as chief medical officer starting from 1 May 2021.
'Clack has over 30 years' experience in oncology and translational medicine, and held various roles within AstraZeneca for almost 20 years,' the company said.
At 9:34am: [LON:EVG] Evgen Pharma Plc share price was 0p at 8.3p
