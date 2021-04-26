StockMarketWire.com - Clinical stage drug development company Evgen said had appointed Glen Clack, MD, FFPM as chief medical officer starting from 1 May 2021.

'Clack has over 30 years' experience in oncology and translational medicine, and held various roles within AstraZeneca for almost 20 years,' the company said.




At 9:34am: [LON:EVG] Evgen Pharma Plc share price was 0p at 8.3p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com