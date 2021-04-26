StockMarketWire.com - Kazakhstan mobile Super App Kaspi.kz upgraded its profit forecasting after reporting a jump in user growth in the first quarter following its launch last year.
The company lifted its 2021 consolidated net income guidance to above KZT410 billion, higher than the prior guidance of around KZT410 billion, provided just last month.
Monthly active users jumped 61% year-over-year to 10.0 million, while daily active users were up 98% to 5.4 million.
Average monthly transactions per active consumer were up 1.8x to a record 32.5 transactions.
'In just four months since its launch, Kaspi Travel has taken 20% share of the flight bookings market and reached profitability,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
