StockMarketWire.com - Clinical-stage biotherapeutics company PureTech Health's founded entity Gelesis has appointed Procter & Gamble veteran Jane Wildman to its board of directors.
Marketing executive Wildman, who spent more than 25 years at Procter & Gamble, has joined Gelesis as the company prepares for the US launch of its commercial product Plenity this year.
Chief executive and founder of Gelesis Yishai Zohar said: 'We believe we can help fundamentally change how the world addresses weight management. Jane has devoted her career to building brands that solve consumer problems, and her marketing and branding expertise will help us as we launch Plenity later this year.'
Wildman added: 'With Plenity, we have the unique opportunity to change the stigmatised conversation around weight.'
