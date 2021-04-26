StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical services company Ergomed has announced that its PrimeVigilance business has established a new legal entity and regional office in Japan in response to client demand.
The company said that the new subsidiary company, trading as PrimeVigilance Japan KK, is based in Tokyo and will offer a comprehensive range of pharmacovigilance services, including a dedicated Japanese safety database, when it is fully operational from 26 April 2021.
Ergomed executive chairman Dr Miroslav Reljanovic, said: 'Ergomed has provided a breadth of services and expertise in Asia both as a CRO and as a pharmacovigilance specialist through its outsourcing model for many years.
'With a solid base of international clients in Japan, Ergomed is establishing its own pharmacovigilance and medical information infrastructure to serve current and future clients and further strengthen our global operational and commercial footprint in the strategically important Asia region.'
At 1:24pm: [LON:ERGO] Ergomed PLC share price was 0p at 795p
