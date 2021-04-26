StockMarketWire.com - Advanced materials group Haydale has extended its exclusive distributor agreement with Zirconia to supply CeramycGuard into the UK.
The company said that the amendment to the original agreement extends the term from 31 December 2023 to 31 December 2030 and now allows Haydale full distribution rights of CeramycGuard, ceramic geopolymers, across all sectors in the UK.
Haydale may now also distribute to additional territories outside of the US, for all markets and sectors and said that the product has met all of the requirements of the Water Regulations Advisory Scheme (WRAS).
Chief executive Keith Broadbent said: 'We are targeting applications across a number of industries for rejuvenation and repair of concrete assets and believe it will be a great benefit to customers with degrading concrete assets, potentially across the wider territories we now have access to. The latest WRAS compliance opens new avenues for commercialisation.'
Zirconia chief executive Benjamin Cook added that it was seeing increased activity around water infrastructure 'both in terms of renovation and new construction globally'.
