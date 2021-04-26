StockMarketWire.com - Scientific research company DeepVerge has announced that its Skin Trust Club iOS App has gone live.
The app, available for download in the UK and Ireland, will provide users with a customised skincare routine derived from a home test kit, lab tested and linked to the subscriber's local environment via a smartphone app, which identifies ingredients suited to the subscriber's skin microbiome and provides real-time updates.
It has been launched following completion of 2,000 Alpha skin test, the company said.
Chief executive Gerard Brandon said: 'Powered by Labskin, at the York UK, Laboratories and based on the 95% conversion rate of pre-registration participants in the Skin Trust Club, the app provides broad access and is a major milestone to roll-out of the club, launching just as the additional space has become available to accommodate the immediate demand for home test kits upon request.'
At 2:22pm: [LON:DVRG] share price was 0p at 22.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: