StockMarketWire.com - Marketing and media consultancy Ebiquity has appointed ITV director of data strategy Lara Izlan as a non-executive director to its board.
Izlan will take on her new role with effect from 1 June 2021 and will also be a member of the audit and risk, remuneration and nomination committees.
Chair Rob Woodward said: 'Lara has an in-depth knowledge of the media and advertising sector and her commercial experience in directing how media brands harness data and technology to drive digital transformation will be highly valuable to Ebiquity.'
She has previously held senior strategic and commercial positions at Auto Trader, Telegraph Media Group and AOL.
At 2:33pm: [LON:EBQ] Ebiquity PLC share price was 0p at 21p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
