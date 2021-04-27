StockMarketWire.com - Services provider Serco said it had won two contracts from the UK Department for Work and Pensions.
The contracts were estimated to have a combined value of around £350 million over an initial four-and-a-half-year contract period.
The contracts had options to extend for a further two years.
They would involve the company helping people to find jobs in the West Central region and Wales as part of the government's 'restart' programme.
Serco also said it had completed the acquisition, first announced in February, of Whitney, Bradley & Brown from an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital for $295 million (£215 million ).
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
