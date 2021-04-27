StockMarketWire.com - Surveillance systems group Synectics said it was continuing to feel pressure on sales due the pandemic hurting the casino sector.
Trading in the new financial year had so far, as expected, carried on at similar levels to the last financial year, the company said in a trading update for its annual general meeting.
'This reflects primarily the continued impact of global travel restrictions on casinos and gaming resorts in Asia-Pacific and the US, which represent Synectics' largest market sector for its security and surveillance systems,' said.
'Activity in public infrastructure and transportation in the UK and Europe continues to hold up relatively well.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
