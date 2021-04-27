StockMarketWire.com - Engineering and industrial software company Aveva said full-year revenue was flat as double digit revenue growth during the second half of the year first-half weakness owing to the pandemic impact.
OSIsoft, which was acquired on 19 March, grew revenue by a mid to high single digit percentage rate in the year ended 31 March 2021, the company said.
Combined pro forma revenue for the enlarged group grew by a low single digit percentage on an organic constant currency basis, while achieving 'strong growth in Subscription revenue and increasing operating margins,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: