StockMarketWire.com - Engineering and industrial software company Aveva said full-year revenue was flat as double digit revenue growth during the second half of the year first-half weakness owing to the pandemic impact.

OSIsoft, which was acquired on 19 March, grew revenue by a mid to high single digit percentage rate in the year ended 31 March 2021, the company said.

Combined pro forma revenue for the enlarged group grew by a low single digit percentage on an organic constant currency basis, while achieving 'strong growth in Subscription revenue and increasing operating margins,' it added.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com