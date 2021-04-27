StockMarketWire.com - Life-saving technology company Halma said it had acquired US-based PeriGen for US$58 million.
PeriGen's advanced technology protects mothers and their unborn babies by alerting doctors, midwives and nurses to potential problems during childbirth.
'Its software solutions use artificial intelligence to provide an automated early warning platform during labour, enabling healthcare professionals to assess complex data more easily and allowing them to spend more time on direct patient care,' it added.
PeriGen's unaudited revenue for the 12 months to the end of March 2021 was approximately US$20 million (approximately £14 million), with return on sales slightly above Halma's target range of 18%-to-22%.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
