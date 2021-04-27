StockMarketWire.com - Care-based housing company Civitas Social Housing said it had completed the acquisition of 15 supported living and care facilities in South Wales for £10.9 million.

The portfolio would provide 51 beds and long-term support for individuals with learning disabilities and mental health care needs, the company said.

The properties were subject to 25-year leases with Auckland Home Solutions with rents adjusted annually in line with CPI over the full-term and were subject to a lower limit of inflation of 0% per annum and a maximum indexation of 4% per annum.

'The properties are immediately income generating with an initial net yield in line with the company's present expectations,' it added.








Story provided by StockMarketWire.com