StockMarketWire.com - Care-based housing company Civitas Social Housing said it had completed the acquisition of 15 supported living and care facilities in South Wales for £10.9 million.
The portfolio would provide 51 beds and long-term support for individuals with learning disabilities and mental health care needs, the company said.
The properties were subject to 25-year leases with Auckland Home Solutions with rents adjusted annually in line with CPI over the full-term and were subject to a lower limit of inflation of 0% per annum and a maximum indexation of 4% per annum.
'The properties are immediately income generating with an initial net yield in line with the company's present expectations,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: