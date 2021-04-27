StockMarketWire.com - Self-storage group Big Yellow said it had acquired a site on Regis Road in Kentish Town, North London for £16.5 million.
The company said it would eb seeking planning permission for a 68,000 sq ft self-storage centre on the site.
This acquisition took the number of stores in the group's pipeline to 14, of which eight have planning consent.
At 8:07am: [LON:BYG] Big Yellow Group PLC share price was 0p at 1121p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: