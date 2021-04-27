StockMarketWire.com - Self-storage group Big Yellow said it had acquired a site on Regis Road in Kentish Town, North London for £16.5 million.

The company said it would eb seeking planning permission for a 68,000 sq ft self-storage centre on the site.

This acquisition took the number of stores in the group's pipeline to 14, of which eight have planning consent.






Story provided by StockMarketWire.com