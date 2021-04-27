StockMarketWire.com - Gambling group Entain said it had made a 'compelling' revised takeover offer of A$3.5 billion to Tabcorp for the latter's wagering and media business.
Tabcorp rejected a $3 billion bid from Entain in March.
'Entain believes that the revised proposal is compelling both in terms of the value it represents for Tabcorp shareholders in cash, and certainty of deliverability,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
