StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Nostrum Oil & Gas booked a full-year loss after its revenue fell on lower output and prices, and it wrote down the value of its assets following a reserves downgrade.
Pre-tax losses for the year through December amounted to $360.2 million, compared to year-on-year losses of $1.34 billion year-on-year.
Revenue slumped to $175.9 million, down from $322.1 million.
Nostrum Oil & Gas booked a $244.9 million impairment following the reduction in its proven and probable reserves estimates.
