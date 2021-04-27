StockMarketWire.com - Education software group Tribal said it had made a positive start to 2021, maintaining sales momentum it had experienced in the second half of 2020.
The company, in a brief trading update for its annual general meeting, also said it was making 'good progress' towards a goal of becoming a pure-play software-as-a-service company.
'We remain focused on winning new customers, the migration of existing customers to the Tribal Cloud, the delivery on our second native cloud-based Tribal Edge module, and growth of annual recurring revenue, it said.
'Trading has continued to be buoyant, as flagged at the time of the preliminary results in March, and the group is currently trading in line with expectations.'
