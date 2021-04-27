StockMarketWire.com - Virtual reality entertainment group Immotion touted a material increase in revenue as its flagship VR Theatre installation would be allowed to expand capacity starting 1 May.
From 1 May, the theatre would be allowed to expand all attractions from 50% to 80% capacity as Covid-19 restrictions ease.
'This will be the first time that Immotion's 36-seat 'Undersea Explorer' Virtual Theatre has had the opportunity to raise its capacity beyond the 50% level since its opening in August 2020, so the potential increase in revenue from 1 May 2021 and through the summer months could be material,' the company said.
The Nevada State Governor has also declared his intention to open the entire State of Nevada back to 100% capacity on 1 June 2021.
At 9:17am: [LON:IMMO] Immotion Group Plc share price was 0p at 3.6p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: