StockMarketWire.com - Potash development company Emmerson said it shares began trading on the on AIM index under the ticker 'EML' and trading from the main market would be cancelled.
The company also said it had appointed non-executive director James Kelly as non-executive chairman following the retirement of Mark Connelly.
'Admission to AIM will provide the Company with access to a market and environment which is more suited, in the board's view, to Emmerson's current size and strategy and will support the company during the rapid growth phase expected in the coming months and years...' the company said.
At 9:21am: [LON:EML] Emmerson Plc share price was 0p at 4.6p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
