StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Reabold Resources said it had offered to acquire another 13.12% of Corallian Energy in exchange for Reabold shares.
The exchange wold take place at a a ratio of 474 Reabold shares for each Corallian share and potentially increase Reabold's stake in Corallian to 49.99%.
Reabold said the offer would up its interest in the 'low-risk, high potential' Victory gas discovery.
At 9:24am: [LON:RBD] Reabold Resources Plc share price was 0p at 0.58p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
