StockMarketWire.com - Aluminium and independent hydropower producer EN+ reported rise in electricity production, and a slight fall in aluminium production but sales were higher on stronger demand.
For the first quarter of the year, aluminium production was down 0.8% to 932 kt but sales increased 5.3% year-on-year to 962 kt as prices increased 13.5% $2,116 per tonne.
Electricity production, meanwhile, increased 8.9% year-on-year to 23.2 TWh, while hydro power output increased 12.8% year-on-year to 18.5 TWh.
Hydro power sources representing 79.8% of total production in the power segment amid continued progress of the HPP modernization programme.
'This programme will continue in 2021, and will continue to have a positive impact on the annual output of the entire En+ group energy business, both in terms of output and also GHG reduction,' the company said.
'In 2021, the Group will replace generating unit No. 1 at the Irkutsk HPP and the runner at generating unit No. 3 at the Bratskaya HPP, as well as prepare two runners at the Krasnoyarsk HPP for replacement in 2022,' it added.
