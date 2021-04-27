StockMarketWire.com - Care home investor Target Healthcare upped is dividend after posting a positive quarterly performance.

The company's net asset value total return per share for the year three months through March rose 2.5% quarter-on-quarter.

Its EPRA NAV per share, excluding dividends, increased 0.8%.

Target Healthcare declared a third-quarter dividend of 1.68p per share, representing an increase of 0.6% on the 2020 financial year quarterly dividends.

It said the rise in NAV reflected improved earnings and valuation uplifts across the portfolio from modest yield tightening and annual rental uplifts.


At 9:35am: [LON:THRL] Target Healthcare Reit Ltd share price was 0p at 114p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com