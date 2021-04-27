StockMarketWire.com - Finance automation software company Aptitude Software said it continued to anticipate a financial outcome at least consistent with 2020.
The company said was making strategic and operational progress.
'With a focused portfolio of product and service offerings, an established SaaS capability, increasing worldwide presence and a strengthening partner network the board is confident the group is well-positioned to fully realise the significant opportunity ahead,' it added.
At 9:35am: [LON:APTD] share price was 0p at 464p
