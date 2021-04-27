StockMarketWire.com - OSB Group has appointed Simon Walker as a non-executive director, with effect from 4 January 2022.
Mr Walker joined KPMG in 1980 and was made a partner in the firm in 1992, going on to lead the firm’s national building societies and mortgage practice and subsequently became banking partner in financial risk management.
He has particular experience in mortgages, SME lending, risk management and regulation in the banking sector.
He said: “I look forward to working with the high quality board and senior team to build on the group’s strong performance and capitalise on the exciting opportunities that lie ahead."
