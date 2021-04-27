StockMarketWire.com - Getech, a provider of data, knowledge and software to the energy industry, has announced that Richard Bennett has assumed the position of non-executive chairman.
The confirmation is further to the announcement of 28 January 2021 and following a handover period with Dr Stuart Paton,
Dr Paton will continue as a non-executive director of the company and as chairman of H2 Green Limited, Getech's recently acquired subsidiary which is focussed on establishing a network of large-scale hydrogen generation, storage and refuelling hubs to support public and commercial transport fleets.
He will therefore continue to be involved with the company, ensuring the retention of his experience and skills developed over the 10 years that he has been part of the board.
