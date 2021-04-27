StockMarketWire.com - North American focused base and precious metals emerging producer and exploration company, Phoenix Copper has appointed Catherine Evans as a non-executive director of the company with effect from 1 May 2021.
In addition, Dennis Thomas is retiring as a non-executive director from the same date and will join the company's newly created advisory board. He will also continue with his executive role as VP investor relations in a non-board position. Harry Kenyon-Slaney has also agreed to join the advisory board.
Following these changes, the board will continue to consist of seven directors, three executive and four non-executive, of whom two will be deemed to be independent, including Catherine Evans. The advisory board will consist of two members.
At 2:25pm: [LON:PXC] share price was 0p at 40p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
