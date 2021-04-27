StockMarketWire.com - QinetiQ has announced that its non-executive director, Ian Mason, passed away on 26 April 2021.
Mr Mason had been a director of the company since June 2014.
Neil Johnson, QinetiQ chairman, said: 'Ian will be greatly missed by the board not only for his strong contribution, but also as a trusted colleague and friend. Our thoughts are with Ian's family.'
At 2:28pm: [LON:QQ.] Qinetiq Group PLC share price was 0p at 310.6p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
