CA
29/04/2021 13:30 payroll employment, earnings & hours
DE
29/04/2021 08:55 labour market statistics (incl unemployment)
29/04/2021 13:00 provisional CPI
ES
29/04/2021 08:00 flash estimate CPI
29/04/2021 23:00 budget deficit
EU
29/04/2021 07:00 new commercial vehicle registrations
29/04/2021 09:00 monetary developments in the euro area
29/04/2021 10:00 business & consumer surveys
IT
29/04/2021 10:00 PPI
UK
29/04/2021 00:01 SMMT manufacturing figures
US
29/04/2021 13:30 initial jobless claims
29/04/2021 13:30 advance estimate GDP
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com