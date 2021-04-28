Interim Result
29/04/2021 Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSA)
29/04/2021 Proactis Holdings PLC (PHD)
29/04/2021 Natwest Group PLC (NWG)
29/04/2021 Schroders PLC (SDR)
29/04/2021 Wh Smith PLC (SMWH)
29/04/2021 Unilever PLC (ULVR)
29/04/2021 Synthomer PLC (SYNT)
29/04/2021 St. James's Place PLC (STJ)
29/04/2021 Meggitt PLC (MGGT)
29/04/2021 Kerry Group PLC (KYGA)
29/04/2021 Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLTR)
29/04/2021 Evraz PLC (EVR)
29/04/2021 Convatec Group PLC (CTEC)
29/04/2021 Glencore PLC (GLEN)
29/04/2021 Inchcape PLC (INCH)
29/04/2021 Kaz Minerals PLC (KAZ)
29/04/2021 International Personal Finance PLC (IPF)
29/04/2021 Indivior PLC (INDV)
29/04/2021 C4X Discovery Holdings PLC (C4XD)
Final Result
29/04/2021 Xeros Technology Group PLC (XSG)
29/04/2021 Shield Therapeutics PLC (STX)
29/04/2021 RTW Venture Fund Limited (RTW)
29/04/2021 Keystone Law Group PLC (KEYS)
29/04/2021 Angle PLC (AGL)
AGM / EGM
29/04/2021 Kerry Group PLC (KYGA)
29/04/2021 Itv PLC (ITV)
29/04/2021 Hawkwing PLC (HNG)
29/04/2021 Meggitt PLC (MGGT)
29/04/2021 Schroders PLC (SDR)
29/04/2021 Synthomer PLC (SYNT)
29/04/2021 Stv Group PLC (STVG)
29/04/2021 Greencoat Renewables PLC (GRP)
29/04/2021 Glencore PLC (GLEN)
29/04/2021 Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL)
29/04/2021 Crh PLC (CRH)
29/04/2021 Devro PLC (DVO)
29/04/2021 Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLTR)
29/04/2021 Grafton Group PLC (GFTU)
29/04/2021 Fisher (James) & Sons PLC (FSJ)
29/04/2021 Yamana Gold Inc. Com Shs Npv Cdi (AUY)
Trading Statement
29/04/2021 Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.)
29/04/2021 Weir Group PLC (WEIR)
29/04/2021 (ITS)
29/04/2021 Immotion Group PLC (IMMO)
29/04/2021 Howden Joinery Group PLC (HWDN)
29/04/2021 Appreciate Group PLC (APP)
Ex-Dividend
29/04/2021 Morgan Sindall Group PLC (MGNS)
29/04/2021 Northamber PLC (NAR)
29/04/2021 Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (MGAM)
29/04/2021 Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (MAB1)
29/04/2021 London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSEG)
29/04/2021 Porvair PLC (PRV)
29/04/2021 Relx PLC (REL)
29/04/2021 Sanne Group PLC (SNN)
29/04/2021 Tt Electronics PLC (TTG)
29/04/2021 Smart Metering Systems PLC (SMS)
29/04/2021 Secure Income Reit PLC (SIR)
29/04/2021 Rightmove PLC (RMV)
29/04/2021 John Laing Group PLC (JLG)
29/04/2021 HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBA)
29/04/2021 Carr's Group PLC (CARR)
29/04/2021 Cls Holdings PLC (CLI)
29/04/2021 Central Asia Metals PLC (CAML)
29/04/2021 Boot (Henry) PLC (BOOT)
29/04/2021 Avi Japan Opportunity Trust PLC (AJOT)
29/04/2021 Coats Group PLC (COA)
29/04/2021 City Of London Investment Trust PLC (CTY)
29/04/2021 Hg Capital Trust PLC (HGT)
29/04/2021 Ecofin Global Utilities And Infrastructure Trust PLC (EGL)
29/04/2021 Derwent London PLC (DLN)
29/04/2021 Cqs Natural Resources Growth And Income PLC (CYN)
29/04/2021 Aew UK Reit PLC (AEWU)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com