StockMarketWire.com - House builder Persimmon said its forward sales position in the year to date as up 23% in what it described as a 'strong' start to 2021.
Forward sales from 1 January to date, including legal completions, had risen to about £3.0 billion, up from around £2.4 billion year-on-year.
Compared to the same point two years ago, in 2019, forward sales were up 11%.
The company's average selling price for homes sold to private owner occupiers in the forward order book had risen to £252,000, up from £244,500 year-on-year.
Customer enquiry levels remained 'encouraging' throughout the period and the average private sales rate for the year to date was well ahead of 2020.
Persimmon said it remained on track to deliver new home completion volumes in the first half of 2021 approaching those of the first half of 2019, with similar volumes expected in the second half.
'We are progressing our land holdings and taking advantage of good quality investment opportunities, bringing 6,000 plots across 29 locations into the business in the period and securing a strong pipeline for the future,' chief executive Dean Finch said.
'Our current outlet network is expected to remain stable at approximately 300 outlets on average throughout the year.'
'Demand for newly built homes remains healthy and the group's sales rates are encouraging.'
'Persimmon's high quality land holdings, balance sheet strength and liquidity provide a strong platform to continue to deliver the homes the country needs, underpinning long-term sustainable returns for the benefit of all of its stakeholders.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: