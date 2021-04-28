StockMarketWire.com - Consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser reported a 1.1% fall in first-quarter revenue as a surge hygiene products sales amid the pandemic was offset by falling health and nutrition revenue, plus FX movements.
Revenue for the three months through March fell to £3.51 billion, though like-for-like revenue rose 4.1%. FX revenue fell 5.2%.
Reckitt Benckiser said it had made a 'strong' start to the year and reiterated its full-year guidance.
'Demand for Lysol and Dettol continues to be strong as consumers remain vigilant to the spread of the virus and see use of our products, and improved hygiene habits, as a way of protecting their health and regaining normality in their lives,' chief executive Laxman Narasimhan said.
'Our health business is seeing improved trading in sexual wellbeing, very strong growth in Gaviscon and improved execution overall.'
'Meanwhile, we expect the difficult current market conditions for our cold and flu relief products to improve over time.'
'In nutrition, trading continues to be strongly affected by the closure of the Hong Kong border, although we are beginning to annualise the impact of this.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
