StockMarketWire.com - British bourse London Stock Exchange reported a rise in first-quarter income, led by new business and strong customer retention.
First-quarter total income was up 3.9%, with good growth in data & analytics and capital markets. On a reported pro-forma basis, income was down 1.2% on a pro-forma basis.
Data & analytics revenues was up 4.7% and capital markets revenues was up 6.4%. Post income down fell 0.9%, while revenues were up 5.4%.
The sale of Borsa Italiana was progressing well and expected to complete shortly in Q2, the company said.
The acquisition of Refinitiv completed on 29 January 2021, and the company it was making 'good progress' on its synergies and have already realised £40 million of run-rate cost savings.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
