StockMarketWire.com - Telecom testing and assurance group Spirent Communications said it had recorded flat first-quarter revenue growth, but notched order growth of 8%.
Revenue for the three months through March was in line with the first quarter of 2020, which the company said was a strong comparator period and before the impact of Covid-19.
Organic order intake growth amounted to 6%, with the 8% rate including the recent acquisition of OctoScope.
Spirent said it continued to win in 5G with the development of 5G technology and networks remaining a firm driver underpinning its growth.
'Whilst we continue to invest to support our future growth plans, we have commenced implementation of a global R&D engineering plan which will rationalise the number of sites and extend our flexibility to serve our global customers,' it added.
'The estimated exceptional cost will be around $8 million over the period 2021-2023 with cash payback estimated within two years.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
