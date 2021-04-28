StockMarketWire.com - Retailer Dixons Carphone said it expected to report broadly in line adjusted profit for the year after 'very strong' online growth boosted sales.
For the 51 weeks to 25 April, electricals online sales more than doubled to over £4.5 billion for the year, helping like-for-like sales grow 14%.
Looking ahead, the company expected full year adjusted pre-tax profit to be 'broadly in line with current consensus of £151 million, and expected to end the year in a net cash position.
At 8:01am: [LON:DC.] Dixons Carphone PLC share price was 0p at 117.6p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
