StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure investor John Laing reported a small increase in first-quarter net asset value amid 'good' investment momentum in the March quarter.
For the quarter ended 31 March 2021, after taking foreign exchange movements into account, total net asset value showed a small increase versus the year end position at 31 December 2020.
Investment commitments year-to-date of approximately £107 million were ahead of full year guidance. During the period, the company announced and completed three further realisations for total proceeds of approximately £110 million.
Looking ahead, the company said was on track to deliver underlying NAV growth in 2021, in-line with expectations.
