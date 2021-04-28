StockMarketWire.com - Luxury handbag maker Mulberry upgraded its guidance, saying it now expected to report a small underlying pre-tax profit for the full year.

The company had previously stated that its annual revenue for the year through March was expected to fall year-on-year.

It said the upgraded was underpinned by continued strong growth in Asian markets, strong digital sales and improved margins due to lower mark-down sales.


At 8:46am: [LON:MUL] Mulberry Group PLC share price was 0p at 170p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com