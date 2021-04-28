StockMarketWire.com - Real estate company CLS said it had secured a £61.7 million loan with Scottish Widows on a portfolio of five UK office properties.
The 12-year loan has a loan-to-value ratio of 55% and a fixed interest rate of 2.65%.
This loan replaced two existing loans of £27.4 million, which were due to expire before the end of 2021, as well as financing three recent unencumbered acquisitions.
Overall, the transaction would result in net additional cash to CLS of £33.7 million, after costs, the company said.
At 8:47am: [LON:CLI] Cls Holdings PLC share price was 0p at 217p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
